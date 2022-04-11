Breaking News
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- Anger in Mahinda Rajapaksa stronghold: Voted for them, see what they did
- Arun Shourie at Idea Exchange: ‘Everybody can be instigated...people haven’t shifted, the lid has been lifted’
- Jharkhand ropeway mishap: One dead, 18 rescued, 30 still stranded midair
- Communal clashes in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations
- Beast star Vijay: 'I'm a firm believer in God, I go to church, temple, dargah’
Shanaya Kapoor, Nikitin Dheer, Sunny Leone: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss todayApril 11, 2022 8:52:52 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Joe Biden in virtual meeting with PM Modi: We share strong, growing defence partnership
- Sri Lanka PM appeals to end protests: 'Every minute spent on streets is costing us dollars'
- Entertainment2 States actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passes away
- EntertainmentBeast star Vijay: 'I'm a firm believer in God, I go to church, temple, dargah’
- Trending‘Nothing is impossible’: Monday's inspiration is this differently-abled man cooking on his cart
- TrendingShanghai residents scream from their houses amid Covid lockdown. Watch video
- SportsIPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Score Updates
- SportsSouth Africa captain Elgar sounds warning to the players who chose IPL over Tests
- OpinionThe vision of a Naya Pakistan is in tatters
- Who is Shah Mahmood Qureshi, nominated for Pakistan’s PM by Imran Khan?
- LifestyleSunil Gavaskar asks about Koh-i-Noor during IPL match; know all about this contested diamond
- TechnologyRedmi Watch 2 Lite review: Great for fitness