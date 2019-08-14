Entertainment Gallery On Shammi Kapoor’s death anniversary, a look at his rare photos Bollywood superstar Shammi Kapoor passed away on this date in 2011. He was 79. Here we pay a pictorial tribute to the man who was dubbed as the 'Elvis Presley of India.' Affectionately called the Elvis Presley of India, Bollywood superstar Shammi Kapoor was known for his charismatic screen presence and boyish charms. The actor, who made his debut in Bollywood with Jeewan Jyoti in 1953, passed away in 2011. He was 79. On his 8th death anniversary, we take a look at some rare photos of the Junglee actor. (Photo: Express Archive) After making his debut with Jeevan Jyoti in 1953, Shammi Kapoor went on to star in successful films like Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Dil Deke Dekho, Singapore, Junglee, College Girl, Professor, China Town and Kashmir ki Kali. (Photo: Express Archive) Shammi Kapoor received his first Filmfare award in the Best Actor category for the 1968 film Brahmachari. (Photo: Express Archive) Shammi Kapoor in a still from Teesri Manzil. (Photo: Express Archive) Shammi Kapoor forayed into Tamil cinema with the superhit Amaran. (Photo: Express Archive) Shammi Kapoor shares a moment with Dharmendra. (Photo: Express Archive) Shammi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna on the sets of a film. (Photo: Express Archive) Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor in An Evening in Paris. (Photo: Express Archive) Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu in the 1961 movie Junglee. (Photo: Express Archive)