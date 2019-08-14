On Shammi Kapoor’s death anniversary, a look at his rare photos

Affectionately called the Elvis Presley of India, Bollywood superstar Shammi Kapoor was known for his charismatic screen presence and boyish charms. The actor, who made his debut in Bollywood with Jeewan Jyoti in 1953, passed away in 2011. He was 79. On his 8th death anniversary, we take a look at some rare photos of the Junglee actor. (Photo: Express Archive)