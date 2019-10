Bollywood Diwali parties are one to look out for as every celebrity puts his or her best foot forward. And Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash on Thursday evening wasn’t any different. Many actors from the television and film industry marked their presence. Shahid Kapoor attended the bash with Mira Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor was with Neetu Kapoor. We also spotted Karan Johar and Nushrat Bharucha along with Mouni Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, Shabbir Ahluwalia and others at the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)