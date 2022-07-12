Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s unseen photos from Sanah’s wedding is all things loveJuly 12, 2022 2:58:36 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Airport staff block ex-Sri Lanka FM Basil Rajapaksa from flying out
- Uber Files whistleblower: It's about making amends, doing the right thing
- EntertainmentKoffee with Karan 7 episode 2 teaser: After Karan Johar confirms Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan dated, she says 'my ex is everyone's ex'
- Entertainment20 years of Devdas: How a star was born with the audacious Shah Rukh, Aishwarya, Madhuri film
- Trending'Thanos was right': Netizens struggle to stomach idea of cola-Oreo bread omelette
- TrendingMeet Simba, the goat with 22-inch ears, an internet sensation in Pakistan
- SportsSame cast and similar script to 2007 World Cup, can Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma take right calls, avoid another debacle?
- SportsEighty one-year-old MJ Jacob, ex-MLA from Kerala, wins two bronze medals at World Masters Athletics
- OpinionIndia’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break with past diffidence
- A pod-sized laser energy weapon to USAF; what is it?
- LifestyleRanveer Singh locks Deepika Padukone in an embrace as they celebrate his birthday in the wild
- TechnologyThe first image of universe taken from James Webb space telescope