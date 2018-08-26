Shahid-Mira’s daughter Misha turns two: Pankaj Kapur, Ishaan Khatter and others attend birthday bash
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Mann Ki Baat: PM sends out strong message against rape, says 'won't tolerate injustice towards women'
- SportsAsian Games 2018: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu assure India historic medals
- EntertainmentIconic RK Studio to be sold, confirms Rishi Kapoor
- TrendingDancing Uncle is back with fabulous performance on a Mithun Chakraborty song
- Pakistani-origin woman is PM Modi's rakhi sister
- EntertainmentIconic RK Studio to be sold, Rishi Kapoor confirms
- EntertainmentIn photos: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and others celebrate Rakhi
- EntertainmentKerala floods: Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 10 lakh to CM Relief Fund
- EntertainmentHave you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Varun Dhawan?
- SportsAsian Games 2018 Day 8 Live Updates
- SportsNehwal, Sindhu assure India historic Asiad medals
- SportsFouaad Mirza wins 1st individual Equestrian medal
- TechnologyHMD Global's Juho Sarvikas on Nokia 6.1 Plus, secret design team, Android One and more
- TechnologyOnePlus 6T one step closer to release, passes Russian certification
- TechnologyHooq changes strategy to focus on premium Hollywood content
- LifestyleLakme Fashion Week: Kangana Ranaut looks fiercely beautiful in this Pankaj and Nidhi ensemble
Advertisement