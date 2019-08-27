Shahid and Mira celebrate daughter Misha’s birthday; AbRam, Yash and Roohi drop by to wish her

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha Kapoor turned three on Monday. To celebrate the occasion, the elated parents organised a grand birthday party. The guest list had many star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam, Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu among others. Scroll to see the photos.