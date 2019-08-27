Entertainment Gallery Shahid and Mira celebrate daughter Misha’s birthday; AbRam, Yash and Roohi drop by to wish her Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor organised a grand party for daughter Misha Kapoor on her third birthday. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha Kapoor turned three on Monday. To celebrate the occasion, the elated parents organised a grand birthday party. The guest list had many star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam, Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu among others. Scroll to see the photos. Shahid Kapoor and family arrived at Misha's birthday party in style. The actor's son Zain Kapoor looked adorable in his mother Mira's arms and birthday girl Misha was excited about the party. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Mira Kapoor shared a love-soaked photo of herself and husband Shahid Kapoor from the party and wrote, "Shahid Kapoor, I love you," along with it. Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam was among the first few to arrive at Misha's birthday party. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looked as cute as a button as she arrived at Misha's birthday party holding the hands of her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Ishaan Khatter came perfectly dressed for his niece's birthday party. He sported a green coloured funky hairband with alien arms popping out of it. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem also attended her granddaughter's birthday bash in Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi were accompanied by their nanny. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Esha Deol came to bless Shahid's daughter Misha on her birthday/ Elder daughter Radhya accompanied Esha. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji spotted leaving the party. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Pankaj Kapoor arrived at Misha's birthday party with his wife Supriya Pathak. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)