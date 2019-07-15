Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Tiger Shroff and others

Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Tiger Shroff, Ileana D'Cruz, Angad Bedi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditi Rao Hydari and Tiger Shroff were clicked by our photographer in Mumbai today.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor clicked outside his gym. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

malaika arora

We spotted Mailaka Arora in Bandra. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi showed off his new look for Kargil Girl. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz spotted at a clinic in Bandra. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sujoy Ghosh snapped in the city. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari

Our photographer caught Aditi Rao Hydari at Kitchen Garden in Bandra. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

tiger shroff

Tiger Shroff clicked at the Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

