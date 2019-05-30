Entertainment Gallery Kangana, Shahid, Karan and others all set to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar, will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Bollywood celebrities are all set to attend PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, which will be held today evening in New Delhi. A-listers Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and others were seen at the Mumbai airport, ready to board a flight to New Delhi. Karan Johar will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. He was spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut is among the celebrities attending the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. Shahid Kapoor snapped at Kalina airport in Mumbai. Our shutterbug caught actor-politician Hema Malini at the Mumbai airport. Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur will be attending the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi.