Kangana, Shahid, Karan and others all set to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar, will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Bollywood celebrities are all set to attend PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, which will be held today evening in New Delhi. A-listers Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and others were seen at the Mumbai airport, ready to board a flight to New Delhi.

karan johar heads for prime minister narendra modi swearing-in ceremony

Karan Johar will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. He was spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai.

kangana ranaut heads for prime minister narendra modi swearing-in ceremony

Kangana Ranaut is among the celebrities attending the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi.

shahid kapoor heads for prime minister narendra modi swearing-in ceremony

Shahid Kapoor snapped at Kalina airport in Mumbai.

hema malini heads for prime minister narendra modi swearing-in ceremony

Our shutterbug caught actor-politician Hema Malini at the Mumbai airport.

siddharth roy kapur heads for prime minister narendra modi swearing-in ceremony

Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur will be attending the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi.

