Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/shahid-kapoor-janhvi-kapoor-shilpa-shetty-5729528/

Celeb spotting: Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others

Our shutterbug caught Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty among others in Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Misha Kapoor, Zain Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb spotting

We spotted Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor at Mumbai airport. Shahid is all set to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Misha Kapoor, Zain Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb spotting

Fatima Sana Shaikh clicked at Mumbai airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Misha Kapoor, Zain Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb spotting

Janhvi Kapoor returned from Lucknow. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Misha Kapoor, Zain Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb spotting

A fan gifted a photo collage to Varun Dhawan. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Misha Kapoor, Zain Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb spotting

Alia Bhatt snapped post her salon session in Juhu. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya Malhotra

Our shutterbug caught Sanya Malhotra in Andheri. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora clicked post her workout session. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty at a clinic in Bandra. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri song launch bash

Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and many others attended the launch of Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri's song Peerh Meri. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Elections 2019: Voting just a formality for Kolkata's Chinese community, think no party has time for them
2 BSP will joins hands with BJP after results: Ex-Mayawati aide
3 AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019 @aiimsexams.org highlights: Admit card released, check how to download