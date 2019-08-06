Toggle Menu Sections
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Motorcycle Diaries

Shahid Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share photos of his road trip from Italy to Switzerland with brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and other friends.

Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of Kabir Singh, which has become the highest-grossing film of 2019 and seems like the celebrations are still on. Shahid recently took to Instagram to share photos of his road trip from Italy to Switzerland with brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and other friends.

Shahid Kapoor shared a photo of himself with brother Ishaan Khatter. The two posed in matching sunglasses. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram story)

The road trip seems quite fun. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram story)

Shahid Kapoor shared this photo of Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu as they took a break on the way. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram story)

Kunal Kemmu posted this photo with the caption, "The crew!!" (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)

Sharing this photo, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Happy vibes. Boys with their toys. #bikerboys" (Photo: Shahid Kapoor?Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu shared another photo of his bike and shared, "Bright sunshine and all my favourite things," to which wife Soha Ali Khan said, "Not all." (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)

Sharing this photo, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "The motorcycle diaries." (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram story)

Ishaan Khatter posted this photo of the picturesque landscape along the way. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram story)

Shahid Kapoor shared another photo of the bike trip on his Instagram story. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram story)

