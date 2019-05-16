Entertainment Gallery Shahid Kapoor gets a wax statue Shahid Kapoor inaugurated his wax statue in Singapore. He was there with his wife Mira Kapoor. Shahid will next be seen in Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor on Thursday unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. This is the actor's first wax statue. Shahid attended the launch with his wife Mira Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor joins the league of celebrities like Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and others at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. Karan Johar was in Singapore in April to launch his wax statue. (Photo: Madame Tussauds SG/Twitter) Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next release, Kabir Singh. The actor will be starring alongside Kiara Advani in the film. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Mira Kapoor shared this photo on Instagram with the caption, "Taking mine home but left one for you Madam ⭐️" (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid's statue looks very life-like in the photos and it looks like Shahid was left in awe of the statue too. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor posted this photo with 'the team' on his Instagram story. (Source: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor's next Kabir Singh releases on June 21. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)