Shahid Kapoor’s dashing entry on a bike for Farzi trailer launch
January 13, 2023 15:14 IST
The trailer launch of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi took place in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The Prime Video series Farzi is created by Raj & DK, of The Family Man fame. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shahid Kapoor made a star entry on a bike for the trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shahid said in a statement earlier, "Farzi will always have a special place in my heart as it is my digital debut. Working with the brilliant duo Raj & DK and great actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar and Kay Kay Menon has been an enriching experience." (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sharing the trailer, Shahid wrote on Instagram, "Sab Farzi hai… par yeh trailer asli hai." (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vijay Sethupathi at Farzi Trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The Prime Video series also stars Raashi Khanna. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Amol Palekar was also seen at the trailer launch event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Farzi starts streaming on February 10. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)