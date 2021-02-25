Latest news
- Northeast Delhi riots: Chargesheets filed in 38 of 53 murder cases
- For India hand behind Mars landing, it started with Star Trek
- We have strategies for Depsang… trust deficit exists: Army chief
- Next in line for vaccine on March 1: All above 60, 45-plus with comorbidities
- Explained: Understanding Conspiracy
- Kerala: RSS worker killed in clash with SDPI members
- Facing backlash over deep sea fishing project, Kerala drops MoU with firm
- TMC playing dirty vendetta politics to counter BJP surge, says Vijayvargiya
- 'BJP will disappear from India if it loses in Bengal': Mamata Banerjee
- Kerala government decides to withdraw Sabarimala, anti-CAA protest cases
- Renaming stadium insult to Patel, says Cong; BJP asks what about Indira-Rajiv
- Tests on children: Expert panel asks Bharat Biotech to submit Covaxin efficacy data
- Uttarakhand: 22 women set to join ATS, commando training on
- Multiple murders: UP court puts on hold decision on plea for convict’s death warrant
- Palghar case: Place fresh chargesheet on record, SC tells police
- UP: Man held for killing minor, injuring her sister, say police
- ‘Recognition of collective effort...amid attacks on those raising questions’: Anjali Bhardwaj
- Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur case has multiple injuries: Medical report
- Amid tussle within BJP, Gehlot lauds Raje term work
On Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, Ishaan Khatter leads family in wishing ‘bade bhai’February 25, 2021 8:53:17 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Facing objections, Govt scraps order curbing webinars
- We have strategies for Depsang… trust deficit exists: Army chief
- EntertainmentOf superhits penned during a car ride and songs that made a country go dhak-dhak: Sameer Anjaan reveals stories of his songs
- EntertainmentRevisiting The Girl on the Train ahead of its Hindi adaptation: An exceptional Emily Blunt
- TrendingChrissy Teigen unfollowed by POTUS again, model shares ‘breakup story’ online
- TrendingViral Video: 139-year-old Victorian house moves through streets of San Francisco to new location
- SportsOnly Motera stadium renamed, complex still has Sardar Patel name: Government after criticism
- SportsD/N Test, Day 1: Spinners’ day, India’s night
- OpinionGDP growth is being driven by larger firms. Smaller ones continue to suffer, need policy attention
- New guidelines for international passengers arriving in India
- TechnologyRealme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 launched in India