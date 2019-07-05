Toggle Menu Sections
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani come together to celebrate Kabir Singh’s success

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani crossed Rs 200 crore mark within two weeks of its release.

kabir singh success party

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is dominating the Indian box office. The film crossed Rs 200 crore mark within two weeks of its release. It has earned Rs 206.48 crore until now. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has got a mixed response from critics, the audience has given it a thumbs up. Overwhelmed with the audience's response to the film, the team of Kabir Singh got together to celebrate its success. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

shahid kapoor at kabir singh success party

Shahid Kapoor attended the success bash of Kabir Singh in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Also, in a long post on social media, the actor thanked his fans for all the love and adulation. "Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices," he wrote. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kiara advani photos

Kiara Advani walked in style at the success party of Kabir Singh. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

arjan bajwa kabir singh

Arjan Bajwa, who essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's elder brother in Kabir Singh, spotted at the success bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

nikita dutta kabir singh

Nikita Dutta, who played Kabir Singh's girlfriend and a film actor in the movie, looked every bit gorgeous at Kabir Singh’s success party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga kabir singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Kabir Singh, attended the success bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kabir singh success party

Tulsi Kumar, who crooned Kabir Singh song "Tera Ban Jaunga", celebrated the success of the romantic drama on Thursday. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

bhushan kumar kabir singh

Kabir Singh is an official remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. It was bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Cine1 Studios. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

amaal malik photos

Singer Amaal Malik at Kabir Singh success party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

