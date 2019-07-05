Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani come together to celebrate Kabir Singh’s success

Shahid Kapoor attended the success bash of Kabir Singh in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Also, in a long post on social media, the actor thanked his fans for all the love and adulation. "Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices," he wrote. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)