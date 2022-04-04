6 / 14

Shreya Ghoshal wrote with the click, "Never forget to hug them. Beautiful big old trees. They have witnessed so much in their lifetime and stood strong through the worsening climate change, increasing pollution, urbanisation, mass deforestation. Hundreds of years of growing and giving to us human beings, the green shade we sit under, the pure air we breath. Yet we have taken them for granted. Hope it’s not too late." (Photo: Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram)