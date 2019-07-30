Celebrity social media photos: Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and others

Aahana Kumra shared a photo of herself with Shah Rukh Khan. She captioned the image as, "Our producer @iamsrk #KingKhan dropped in for a surprise visit on our set ! I was asked to immediately be present there! He's so charming and witty! No wonder he's the King Of Romance! I think I just kept staring at him from the corner of my eyes! And why not!? I've watched every film, every song of his! We chatted, discussed films, his song and dance sequences! Never in my life had I even remotely imagined that #ShahRukhKhan would ever be my producer! I still don't know what to feel! I always maintain that hardwork pays off! The key is to never give up! Your story has been no different! I will be your fan forever sir! You're the coolest person I've ever met in my life! I have gratitude and only gratitude for this opportunity!" (Photo: Aahana Kumra/Instagram)