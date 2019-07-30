Celebrity social media photos: Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and others

Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/shah-rukh-khan-ranveer-singh-kareena-kapoor-photos-5864471/

From Sonam Kapoor to Parineeti Chopra, celebrities shared photos on their respective social media handles.

rakul preet photos

Rakul Preet Singh is busy promoting Manmadhudu 2. (Photo: Rakul Preet/Instagram)

shah rukh khan with aahana kumra

Aahana Kumra shared a photo of herself with Shah Rukh Khan. She captioned the image as, "Our producer @iamsrk #KingKhan dropped in for a surprise visit on our set ! I was asked to immediately be present there! He's so charming and witty! No wonder he's the King Of Romance! I think I just kept staring at him from the corner of my eyes! And why not!? I've watched every film, every song of his! We chatted, discussed films, his song and dance sequences! Never in my life had I even remotely imagined that #ShahRukhKhan would ever be my producer! I still don't know what to feel! I always maintain that hardwork pays off! The key is to never give up! Your story has been no different! I will be your fan forever sir! You're the coolest person I've ever met in my life! I have gratitude and only gratitude for this opportunity!" (Photo: Aahana Kumra/Instagram)

sonam kapoor wishes anand ahuja on birthday

Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable photo of herself with husband Anand Ahuja. (Photo:Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

ranveer singh photos

Sunil Gavaskar visited Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Kabir Singh on the sets of 83. (Photo: Kabir Khan/Instagram)

kareena kapoor khan dance india dance photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan page shared a photo from the sets of dance reality show Dance India Dance 7. The photo features Kareena Kapoor, Bosco Martis and Raftaar. (Photo: @therealkareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

parineeti chopra jabariya jodi promotions

Parineeti Chopra is promoting her film Jabariya Jodi in Mumbai. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

abhishek bachchan football

Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of himself playing football. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

neha kakkar wishes sonu nigam

Neha Kakkar wished Sonu Nigam a very happy birthday on Instagram. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

