Entertainment Gallery Shah Rukh Khan launches heritage postal stamp of Bandra station Shah Rukh Khan launched heritage postal stamp of Bandra station on the completion of 130 years of the railway station. Shah Rukh Khan introduced a new heritage postal stamp of the recently renovated Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai on Friday. The new postal stamp has been launched on the completion of 130 years of Bandra railway station. (Express Photo: APH Images) As expected, Shah Rukh Khan was treated by the love of his many fans as he arrived at the Bandra station. The Zero actor looked dapper in his casual avatar. (Express Photo: APH Images) Being his usual self, SRK waved at his fans with a pleasant smile. (Express Photo: APH Images) During the event, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I have romanced many girls on the railway station, but I had never been to this station, so I am very happy to be here. Now, that I have seen this station, I will come back.” (Express Photo: APH Images) Shah Rukh posed for a photo where he held pictures of the Bandra station. (Express Photo: APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan was joined by Chief Post-Master General of Maharashtra HC Agrawal at the event. (Express Photo: APH Images)