The 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival began on Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan inaugurated the festival along with Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee. Besides the two superstars, the opening ceremony of the film festival was attended by Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Shatrughan Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, Arijit Singh and Kumar Sanu among others. (Express photo by Partha Paul)