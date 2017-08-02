1 / 8

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are both gearing up for their big releases Jab Harry Met Sejal and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, respectively. Earlier, speculations were rife that the two films were going to clash at the box office but the final release date of the SRK film was preponed to August 4, while Akshay took over the Independence Day weekend. Well, with just a few days to the release, both the stars are extensively promoting their films and the two arrived on the sets of ZEE TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs to interact with the contestants.