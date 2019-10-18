Entertainment Gallery Shah Rukh Khan’s family day out with Gauri-AbRam, and other celebs spotted Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza, Ananya Panday and others in today's spotted gallery. Apart from the father and the son, Gauri Khan was also spotted looking her casual best. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) It was a day out for Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and son AbRam. The trio, along with Abhishek kapoor and Pragya Kapoor were spotted at the Gateway of India. the group soon boarded a yacht. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor was clicked with Neha Dhupia. The actor will be seen as Neha's guest on No Filter Neha season 4. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor was all smiles before getting into an intense workout session at a Juhu gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Genelia D'Souza was also spotted outside her gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday was clicked by our photographer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria was also captured by our shutterbug. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora was seen outside Diva Yoga Studio. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)