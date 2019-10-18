Toggle Menu Sections
Shah Rukh Khan’s family day out with Gauri-AbRam, and other celebs spottedhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/shah-rukh-khan-gauri-abram-6076529/

Shah Rukh Khan’s family day out with Gauri-AbRam, and other celebs spotted

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza, Ananya Panday and others in today's spotted gallery.

celeb spotting gauri khan

Apart from the father and the son, Gauri Khan was also spotted looking her casual best. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

celeb spotting shah rukh khan

It was a day out for Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and son AbRam. The trio, along with Abhishek kapoor and Pragya Kapoor were spotted at the Gateway of India. the group soon boarded a yacht. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

celeb spotting shahid kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was clicked with Neha Dhupia. The actor will be seen as Neha's guest on No Filter Neha season 4. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

celeb spotting shraddha kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was all smiles before getting into an intense workout session at a Juhu gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

celeb spotting Genelia D'Souza

Genelia D'Souza was also spotted outside her gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

celeb spotting Ananya Panday

Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday was clicked by our photographer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

celeb spotting Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was also captured by our shutterbug. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

celeb spotting Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was seen outside Diva Yoga Studio. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android