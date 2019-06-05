Shah Rukh Khan and David Letterman greet fans on Eid

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier talked about the Netflix special with David Letterman. He had said, "I have watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I am thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special – I’m working with the team on various projects and it’s always been exciting partnering with them.” (Source: Varinder Chawla)