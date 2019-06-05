Shah Rukh Khan and David Letterman greet fans on Eid

Toggle Menu Sections
Shah Rukh Khan and David Letterman greet fans on Eidhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/shah-rukh-khan-david-letterman-greet-fans-on-eid-5767260/

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai residence Mannat with the famous late-night talk show host David Letterman to wish fans on the occasion of Eid Ul-Fitr.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai residence Mannat to wish fans on the occasion of Eid Ul-Fitr. With Shah Rukh was none other than David Letterman, the famous late-night talk show host, who is collaborating with King Khan for a Netflix standalone special. The duo shot the special in New York as well in front of a live audience. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in ethnic pristine white Kurta Pajama. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan and David Letterman greeted fans. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

King Khan struck his classic pose for fans. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan in conversation with David Letterman. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Fans tried to click photos of their favourite actor.(Source: APH)

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier talked about the Netflix special with David Letterman. He had said, "I have watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I am thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special – I’m working with the team on various projects and it’s always been exciting partnering with them.” (Source: Varinder Chawla)

