Entertainment Gallery Shah Rukh Khan and David Letterman greet fans on Eid Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai residence Mannat with the famous late-night talk show host David Letterman to wish fans on the occasion of Eid Ul-Fitr. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai residence Mannat to wish fans on the occasion of Eid Ul-Fitr. With Shah Rukh was none other than David Letterman, the famous late-night talk show host, who is collaborating with King Khan for a Netflix standalone special. The duo shot the special in New York as well in front of a live audience. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan appeared in ethnic pristine white Kurta Pajama. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan and David Letterman greeted fans. (Source: Varinder Chawla) King Khan struck his classic pose for fans. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan in conversation with David Letterman. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Fans tried to click photos of their favourite actor.(Source: APH) Shah Rukh Khan had earlier talked about the Netflix special with David Letterman. He had said, "I have watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I am thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special – I’m working with the team on various projects and it’s always been exciting partnering with them.” (Source: Varinder Chawla)