The makers of Netflix original Bard Of Blood organised a special screening of the web series on Monday. In attendance was the cast of the show, Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar and Sobhita Dhulipala, along with the producer Shah Rukh Khan. Several others from the film fraternity including Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Mrunal Thakur attended the premiere of the show. Bard of Blood will stream on Netflix on September 27. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)