Shah Rukh Khan attends Karan Johar’s house party

Karan Johar hosted a house party on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan, Ziya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji among others were in attendance.

shah rukh khan at karan johar's party

Karan Johar hosted a house party on Friday evening. In attendance was his close friend Shah Rukh Khan. The actor who is gearing up for a new season of TED Talks was spotted in his casual avatar as he arrived for the party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

ayan mukherji photos

We also spotted Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji outside Karan Johar's residence. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

zoya akhtar photos

Filmmaker and KJo's good friend Zoya Akhtar was also seen at his residence in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

siddharth roy kapur photos

Siddharth Roy Kapur was photographed outside Karan Johar's house. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

anand tiwari karan johar

Actor-director Anand Tiwari also came for the party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

karan johar house party photos

Our shutterbug caught Viacom 18 COO Raj Nayak at KJo's residence. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

