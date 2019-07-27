Entertainment Gallery Shah Rukh Khan attends Karan Johar’s house party Karan Johar hosted a house party on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan, Ziya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji among others were in attendance. Karan Johar hosted a house party on Friday evening. In attendance was his close friend Shah Rukh Khan. The actor who is gearing up for a new season of TED Talks was spotted in his casual avatar as he arrived for the party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) We also spotted Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji outside Karan Johar's residence. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker and KJo's good friend Zoya Akhtar was also seen at his residence in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Siddharth Roy Kapur was photographed outside Karan Johar's house. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor-director Anand Tiwari also came for the party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our shutterbug caught Viacom 18 COO Raj Nayak at KJo's residence. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)