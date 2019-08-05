Toggle Menu Sections
Betaal wrap-up party: Shah Rukh Khan, Aahana Kumra, Viineet Kumar and others in attendance

Shah Rukh Khan attended the wrap-up party of Netflix original series Betaal, starring Aahana Kumra and Viineet Kumar in the lead roles.

Betaal series wrap

Aahana Kumra and Viineet Kumar celebrated the wrap of their upcoming Netflix series Betaal in Mumbai. (Photo: Siddharth Menon/Instagram)

shah rukh khan with aahana kumra

Shah Rukh Khan also descended at the wrap-up party of Betaal. Aahana shared a photo of herself with the actor and wrote, "Happy friendship day!! Still recovering from our wrap party of #Betaal last night!! So many people responsible for making this day happen!" (Photo: Aahana Kumra/Instagram)

Netflix Betaal cast

Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai and Siddharth Menon posed for shutterbugs at the wrap-up party of Betaal. (Photo: Siddharth Menon/Instagram)

shah rukh khan with betaal actors

Jitendra Joshi had his fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan at the wrap-up party. (Photo: Jitendra Joshi/Instagram)

Actors Manjiri Pupala and Akhil Unnithan also posed with Shah Rukh Khan at the bash

Actors Manjiri Pupala and Akhil Unnithan also posed with Shah Rukh Khan at the bash. (Photo: Akhil Unnithan/Instagram, Manjiri Pupala/Instagram)

Netflix series Betaal directors with Shah Rukh Khan

Betaal has been written and directed by Patrick Graham. It is also co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. (Photo: Patrick Graham/Instagram)

aahana kumra with red chillies entertainment gaurav verma

The series is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. (Photo: Aahana Kumra/Instagram)

