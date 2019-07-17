Entertainment Gallery Shah Rukh Khan spends family time with Aryan, Suhana, AbRam and Gauri Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted with his kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and wife Gauri Khan as they stepped out for dinner in Bandra. Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted with his family as they all got together for a dinner outing in Bandra. SRK was clicked holding AbRam in his arms. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan will be heard at the movies this weekend as he voices King Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King. He had earlier said, "The legacy of Lion King is timeless and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this." (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam Khan clicked by photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aryan Khan is giving the voice for Simba in The Lion King. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan snapped by photographers during the dinner outing. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan caught by the shutterbugs as she stepped out. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)