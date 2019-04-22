Toggle Menu Sections
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi and others attend Critics Choice Film Awardshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/shah-rukh-khan-alia-bhatt-pankaj-tripathi-attend-critics-choice-film-awards-5688076/

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi and others attend Critics Choice Film Awards

See the red carpet photos to the inside clicks from Critics Choice Film Awards 2019. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Zoya Akhtar, Gajraj Rao, Richa Chadha and a few others came for the event.

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Critics Choice Awards 2019 photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Zoya Akhtar, Gajraj Rao, Richa Chadha, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi among others descended at the first ever Critics Choice Film Awards. Scroll to see photos.

srk photos

Shah Rukh Khan arrived late at Critics Choice Film Awards. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

srk

Film critic Bhawana Somaaya shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan at the event. (Photo: Bhawana Somaaya/Instagram)

alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared her look for the evening on her Instagram account. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Gajraj Rao

Badhai Ho actor Gajraj Rao shared these photos and wrote, "बधाई हो ,नया अवार्ड शो हुआ है “ Congratulations @criticschoicefilmawards for the wonderful event yesterday night... @rajasen @bhawanasomaaya #filmcriticsguild @rajeevmasand @anupama.chopra @su4ita @stuteeghosh @brahmatmaj #gajrajrao." (Photo: Gajraj Rao/Instagram)

Surekha Sikri

Surekha Sikri also received an award for Badhaai Ho. (Photo: criticschoicefilmawards/Instagram)

Critics Choice Awards 2019

Here is another photo from Critics Choice Film Awards. (Photo: Bhawana Somaaya/Instagram)

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha looked stunning at Critics Choice Film Awards. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi and his wife graced Critics Choice Film Awards. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi

Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi attended Critics Choice Film Awards. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anubhav Sinha, Zoya Akhtar

Directors Anubhav Sinha and Zoya Akhtar at Critics Choice Film Awards. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rasika Dugal, Mukul Chadda

We spotted Rasika Dugal and husband Mukul Chadda at Critics Choice Film Awards. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jackie Shroff, Padmini Kolhapure, Neha Dhupia

Our shutterbug also caught Jackie Shroff, Padmini Kolhapure and Neha Dhupia at Critics Choice Film Awards. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tumbbad

Tumbbad team posed for a click. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mallika Dua, Aahana Kumr

Mallika Dua, Aahana Kumra and a few others at Critics Choice Film Awards. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude strikes central Philippines - USGS
2 Josh Lucas hints at Sweet Home Alabama sequel
3 Linkin Park talking about making new music together: Joe Hahn