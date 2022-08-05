7 / 7

TV actor Anjali Anand, known for the television serial Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Dhhai Kilo Prem, was also seen in the wrap party of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sharing the video she posted, "My Cinema Debut. Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani. Directed by the one and only @karanjohar. I saw a very specific dream as a kid and kept it in my heart as I walked through life each day and I see that dream realising everyday. I am going to make myself and those who bet on me so so proud. See you at the movies. ✨." (Photo: Anjali Anand/Instagram)