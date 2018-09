1 / 6

Kalpana Lajmi was cremated on Sunday at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium in the presence of family, friends and loved ones. The filmmaker had been suffering from chronic kidney disease and liver failure. She passed away on Sunday morning around 4:30 am. She was 64. Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Shyam Benegal and Mahesh Bhatt were present to pay their respects. Lajmi's younger brother Dev Lajmi performed the last rites. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)