Entertainment Gallery Shabana Azmi turns 69: Rare photos of the veteran actor Shabana Azmi is celebrating her 69th birthday today. Scroll to see some of her rare photos from the Express Archive. Azmi was born on September 18, 1950, to poet Kaifi Azmi and stage actress Shaukat Azmi. Shabana Azmi made her film debut in 1974. Some of Shabana Azmi's notable films are Nishant, Junoon, Susman, Antarnaad, Shatranj Ke Khilari, Khandhar, Ek Din Achanak, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, Sparsh, Disha, Arth and Godmother. Azmi's performances in films in a variety of genres have generally earned her praise and awards. No doubt that she is regarded as one of the finest actresses in India. She is the wife of poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. Shabana Azmi was honored among "women in cinema" at the 30th International Film Festival of India. In 1988, the Government of India awarded her with Padma Shri and she is also a five-time National Award winner. Her roles in films like Masoom and Ankur reflected the powerful Indian woman the country was still preparing to watch on screen. Shabana Azmi has appeared in over 120 Hindi and Bengali films in both mainstream and independent cinema, and since 1988, she has acted in several foreign projects as well. Azmi has been in news for her social and women's rights activities too. In appreciation of Azmi's life and works, the President of India gave her a nominated (unelected) membership of the Rajya Sabha.