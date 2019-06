Prince Charles was at the Pinewood Studios, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, recently where the upcoming James Bond film, Bond 25, is being shot. He met with Daniel Craig, who is playing the role of the British spy for the fifth and last time, Ralph Fiennes and the director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch also star. Bond 25 is scheduled to be released on April 3, 2020 in the UK and April 8, 2020 in the US.