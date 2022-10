7 / 7

Sharing another clip, the global star wrote, "The faces of the children I saw in the Lodwar Pediatric Stabilization Center today will forever haunt me. Rows and rows of children, with no twinkle in their eyes, too weak to cry. Just skin and bones. These kids didn’t chose to be here, and in fact this is totally avoidable. A starving child? A child so hungry that the only way to save their life is to admit them to a hospital for urgent lifesaving treatment?" (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)