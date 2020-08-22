3 / 6

As she cut her farewell cake, Saumya Tandon got emotional bidding her team goodbye. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the actor had shared, “It is emotional because you have worked as a team for so long. But given I took the decision a while back, I was prepared and so was everyone. I am being given a farewell with hugs and kisses rather than tears. I am comfortable, calm and confident about my decision.” (Photo: Saumya Tandon/Instagram)