Only after getting introduced to French director Jean Renoir did Satyajit Ray get especially interested in filmmaking. During his three-month stint in London, Ray watched a staggering 99 films but among them, Ladri di biciclette (Bicycle Thieves) by Vittorio De Sica had the most profound impact on him. It is said that he walked out of the theater determined to be a filmmaker. (Express archive photo)