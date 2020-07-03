- Bengaluru bed crisis: Karnataka moves to set up app, helpline for hospital admission
- Record jump in cases, Centre tells UP to ramp up testing in Noida, Ghaziabad
- West Bengal: 50-year-old Army brigadier falls to virus, toll almost 700
- As plasma bank opens, Kejriwal says will end ‘chaos’ in looking for donors
- New Research: Covid-19 lessons for fighting global heating and extinction
- Will need to borrow to pay salary in August: Maharashtra minister
- Bihar introduces preventive measures for cops to check spread of virus
- Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar asks all MLAs to undergo Covid test
- Covid-19 cases: Centre eases home isolation rules
- ASI-protected monuments set to reopen from Monday, with curbs
Saroj Khan (1948-2020): A pictorial tribute to the legendary choreographerPublished: July 3, 2020 8:43:14 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Eight cops killed in encounter with criminals in Kanpur, CM seeks report
- EntertainmentChoreographer Saroj Khan passes away
- EntertainmentChoreographer Saroj Khan passes away
- EntertainmentSaroj Khan dead at 71: Celebrities mourn the demise of choreographer
- TrendingElon Musk, Kanye West pose for photo 'wearing orange', end up inspiring meme-fest
- TrendingNetizens react with jokes and memes after Saif Ali Khan says he's a 'victim of nepotism'
- SportsPandemic pay cut may see rise in corruption in sports: Report
- SportsEverton Weekes, of three ‘Ws’ fame, passes away at 95
- OpinionWe need to provide minimum income for poor and vulnerable
- Why the high price of diesel is a dampener for a rural-led economic recovery
- TVF's Arunabh Kumar wants to break stereotypes one comic book at a time
- TechnologyOur review of OnePlus U1 55-inch 4K TV