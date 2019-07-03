Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's Maldives vacation

Inside Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Maldives vacation

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey were in the Maldives. Their chemistry in the photos from the vacation will surely set your screens on fire.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey in Maldives

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey recently spent some quality time in the Maldives. The duo shared photos on Instagram, which are too adorable for words. (Photo: Ravi Dubey/Instagram)

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey photos

In one of the photos, Ravi Dubey can be seen running behind Sargun Mehta. The photo was captioned, "I stay behind you to watch you see the world." (Photo: Ravi Dubey/Instagram)

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey marriage

Ravi Dubey also admitted to being Sargun Mehta's fan in one of his posts. (Photo: Ravi Dubey/Instagram)

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey maldives photos

Sargun Mehta shared a photo with the caption, "To conversations enveloped with love and filled with wisdom." (Photo: Sargun Mehta/Instagram)

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey news

As a couple, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have never failed to set some serious relationship goals. (Photo: Ravi Dubey/Instagram)

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey

The two got married in 2013. While Sargun Mehta is a popular Punjabi actor, Ravi Dubey is a famous television face. He also appeared in 2018 Bollywood film 3 Dev. (Photo: Sargun Mehta/Instagram)

