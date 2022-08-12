Sara Ali Khan turns 27: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s loving sis who promises to ‘break anyone’ who hurts himAugust 12, 2022 10:45:15 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesBengaluru woman goes to Delhi HC to stop friend’s euthanasia trip to Europe
- BJP’s labharthis vs AAP’s welfare model: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebies fight
- EntertainmentNever Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy
- EntertainmentLaal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
- TrendingBoy’s reaction to receiving a puppy on his 12th birthday is wholesome to watch
- TrendingColdplay shares stage with Ukrainian rockstar Vakarchuk at Brussels concert
- SportsSilver Sable: How a "lazy" mason cleared hurdles, built a new home and found a way to beat Kenyans at steeplechase
- SportsMumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides
- OpinionThe slow execution of the police as an institution continues. Who will save it?
- ExplainedWhy is Europe keeping a watchful eye on Russia-Turkey ties?
- LifestyleTry these detox tips post Raksha Bandhan to boost your metabolism
- TechnologyiQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ