5 / 8

Dilip Joshi shared this click and wrote, "Zara Hatke (1994, Zee TV) This was the first time I was entrusted with the responsibility of leading a show along with this fine gentleman. He wasn’t the only one. I also consider myself ‘Lucky’ for having worked with him back then, and having had the good fortune of listening to his songs on set, long before they became the stuff of legend! #fbf #luckyali #onset #memories #1994" (Photo: Dilip Joshi/Instagram)