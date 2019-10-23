Entertainment Gallery Everything Sara Ali Khan did during her Sri Lanka vacation Sara Ali Khan, along with her friends, was off to Sri Lanka for a small vacation. The actor shared a number of clicks and Boomerang videos on her Instagram account. Sara Ali Khan was off for a short vacation to Sri Lanka with some friends. The actor kept her fans posted with photos and videos from her vacay which she shared on her Instagram stories. Scroll to see all updates from Sara's 'me-time'. Sara Ali Khan seems to have had a good time in the pool. Sara was seen donning a bikini. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) "Lady in Lanka 🧚🏻♀️," is what Sara wrote as she shared a set of photos from her vacation. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara can be seen enjoying the sea view. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara also enjoyed the tuk-tuk ride and Sri Lanka's rain with a friend. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara shared this Boomagrag video from the pool. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan seems to have had a good time. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram) Sara had a relaxing time on this small getaway. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram) Sara was also seen enjoying some local food. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram) "Leap of faith," wrote the actor with the click. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram) Here is another click of Sara from her Sri Lanka vacation. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram) Sara Ali Khan shared this one as her vacation came to an end. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)