"Our roots say we are siblings but our hearts say we are friends. Blood is thicker than water and so is our bond. #happysiblingday my tunki... Love you always and forever.. ♥️🤗more than you would ever know. @shamitashetty_official #sisters #sisterhood #love #gratitude #memories #worldsiblingday #nationalsiblingday," Shilpa Shetty wrote with the photo. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram)