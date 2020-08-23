Top news
- Follow coronavirus India LIVE Updates
- Why women are struggling to balance home and work during the pandemic
- First pushback: 23 senior Congress leaders stand up, write to Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping changes
- Behind Kashmir mainstream parties meet move: Public mood, eroding base, Delhi’s plans
- Kapil Mishra at launch, Bloomsbury India scraps book on riots
- ‘Our focus is to create demand.. History proves the resilience of tourism’: Prahlad Patel
- ‘We are not against English...but let kids learn ten languages’: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
- A network of Good Samaritans lends helping hand to Covid patients in distress
Celebrity social media photos: Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and othersPublished: August 23, 2020 4:01:27 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Journey from 25 to 30 lakh cases has taken eight days
- 23 senior Congress leaders stand up, write to Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping changes
- EntertainmentDC FanDome: All the teasers, trailers and reveals
- EntertainmentPrakash Javadekar reveals new guidelines for TV and film productions
- Trending'London bridge is falling down', tweet netizens after Tower Bridge malfunctions
- TrendingUS Senator asks supporters to 'fast a meal' and fund her campaign, draws flak online
- SportsEngland vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Hosts in control
- SportsGeneration apart: Lewandowski, Mbappe seek 1st Champions League title
- OpinionPM missed a great opportunity to give candid account of the state of the nation on Aug 15
- Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Candidates in Cuba, North Korea, Taiwan
- LifestyleYou will soon be able to plan a road trip to London; find out how
- TechnologyThings you need to know when buying a used laptop