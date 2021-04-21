Latest news
- Mamata Banerjee: Centre’s decision to expand vaccination hollow as supply depleted
- West Bengal govt orders ramping up of Covid beds
- Weekend curfew in districts with over 2K active cases: UP govt
- Phase III: Maharashtra to immunise 8.5 cr people, to seek Centre nod to import vaccines
- Import duty on Remdesivir, its raw materials waived off
- Pune Inc welcomes Centre’s move to allow universal vaccination
- Maharashtra on top with highest number of vaccinations
- Covid lockdowns, economic slowdown failed to reduce impact on climate change: WMO
Sara Ali Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Pooja Hegde: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss todayApril 21, 2021 9:41:17 pm
- EC rejects TMC's suggestion to club remaining phases of Bengal polls
- Bengal elections: Stage set for 6th phase of polls, Matua bastions in fray
- EntertainmentSalman Khan-starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on multiple platforms this Eid as Covid-19 surges
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut takes on comedian Saloni Gaur: 'No wonder your comedy is a joke on you'
- TrendingWATCH: Music teacher plays violin while paragliding to soothe first flight jitters
- TrendingWoman in China saves elderly man in wheelchair from rolling down escalator, wins praise online
- SportsIPL LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
- SportsSunrisers open their account as Punjab Kings play like paupers
- OpinionCovid is an opportunity to make structural changes to our largest health insurance and pension schemes
- Explained: How & why of oxygen therapy
- LifestyleCovid-19: Does lying face-down in 'prone position' improve oxygen levels?
- TechnologyApple iPad Pro 2021 new features explained: M1 chip, Mini-LED, Center Stage & more