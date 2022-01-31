Must Read
- Economic Survey in 5 points: Nurturing a post-Covid recovery and the risk factors
- Explained: Ukraine, Russia and India
- Malayalam TV news channel MediaOne barred from transmission by Centre
- Explained: How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
- Amitabh Bachchan shares Abhishek's video talking about their bankruptcy
Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss todayJanuary 31, 2022 7:13:22 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IndiaCentre bars Malayalam channel; hours later, HC stays order
- EC extends ban on physical rallies, roadshows till February 11
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 15 finale LIVE updates: Karan Kundrra celebrates Tejasswi Prakash’s win, Gauahar Khan takes a dig
- EntertainmentKapil Sharma confesses his love for Deepika Padukone, she sings 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna' with him. Watch
- TrendingHarsh Goenka asks if Fevicol is good for bonding, the adhesive brand responds
- Trending'How ethnic day at office feels like': Kunal Kapoor dresses up in a lehenga, Karan Johar finds new Poo
- SportsFormer England all-rounder Tim Bresnan announces retirement
- SportsTransfer deadline day 2022 Live: Liverpool sign Diaz, Eriksen joins Brentford
- OpinionWhat Indian agriculture needs from the budget
- What Budget can do to address unemployment crisis
- LifestyleItalian luxury group Dolce & Gabbana to ditch fur
- TechnologyMicrosoft Surface Pro X review: A peek into the future but one that throws up new questions