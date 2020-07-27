2 / 23

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo with a long note which read, "#ChallengeAccepted: We’re living in times where we now realise the importance of lifting each other up instead of pulling someone down. We are gradually acknowledging the truth that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed to any of us. So, all we have is ‘today’... and we have each other. Let’s join forces together and make each day better for everyone around us. Support our women tribe through the worst times, lend a helping hand (if possible) when you see another woman juggling too many things, and appreciate the efforts one has put in even if they didn’t succeed. We’re all in this together. “Uplift, don’t belittle”❤️💪🏼🤗🧿. Thank you, @kanikasanger, for making me a part of this wonderful tribe that personifies #strength. #WomenInspiringWomen #WomenEmpowerment." (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)