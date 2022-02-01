Budget 2022
- Follow Live Updates on Budget 2022-23 here
- Explained: Why growth in FY23 is pegged at just 8-8.5%
- Budget 2022: Tax relief for cooperative sector, Rs 900 crore for Ministry of Cooperation
- Budget 2022: Govt proposes 30% tax on digital assets, netizens react with memes
- Budget 2022: FM announces 5G auction, 100 per cent rural optical fiber link
- Union Budget 2022: Five takeaways for education sector
- Budget 2022: 10% growth in capital outlay for armed forces, 68% earmarked for domestic industry
- Budget 2022: Demand for work higher than pre-Covid level but MGNREGS allocation not raised
- Nothing for common man in Union Budget: Mamata Banerjee
- National Tele-Mental Health Programme: Experts hail 'rare mention' of mental health in Budget 2022
Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tejasswi Prakash: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss todayUpdated: February 1, 2022 5:20:50 pm
