The much-awaited trailer of Sanjay Dutt's biopic, titled Sanju was launched amid fanfare at Mumbai's PVR Juhu today. Actor Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role is winning every heart with his outstanding portrayal of Dutt. Here are the pictures from the trailer launch where we saw film's director Rajkumar Hirani, co-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and other actors of Sanju - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal in attendance. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)