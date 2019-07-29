Entertainment Gallery Sanjay Dutt turns 60: Rare photos of the Munna Bhai actor Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 60th birthday today. Here are rare photos of the actor from the Express Archive. Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 60th birthday today. The Munna Bhai actor was last seen on the silver screen in multi-starrer Kalank. He is currently shooting for Sadak 2, a sequel to 1991 film Sadak. Here are rare photos of the actor from the Express Archive. Sanjay Dutt is the son of Sunil Dutt and Nargis. (Photo: Express Archive) Sanjay Dutt with his sister Priya Dutt. (Photo: Express Archive) Sanjay and Sunil Dutt pose for photographers. The relationship between the father and son was explored in Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay by Rajkumar Hirani. (Photo: Express Archive) While Sanjay Dutt has been in the news for reasons other than his films, he has also received critical acclaim for his performances. (Photo: Express Archive) Sanjay Dutt's first film was the romantic actioner Rocky. He starred opposite Tina Munim (now Tina Ambani) in the Sunil Dutt directorial. (Photo: Express Archive) Despite being successful in other kinds of roles, Sanjay Dutt has long been typecast as a gangster or cop in gritty crime dramas. (Photo: Express Archive) Sanjay Dutt in a blood-spattered vest on a movie set. (Photo: Express Archive) Sanjay Dutt has been on the wrong side of the law. He was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act in 1993. While the terrorism charges were dropped, he was convicted of illegal possession of weapons and served jail time until being released in 2016. (Photo: Express Archive)