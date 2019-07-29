Toggle Menu Sections
Sanjay Dutt turns 60: Rare photos of the Munna Bhai actorhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/sanjay-dutt-turns-60-rare-photos-munna-bhai-actor-5859763/

Sanjay Dutt turns 60: Rare photos of the Munna Bhai actor

Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 60th birthday today. Here are rare photos of the actor from the Express Archive.

Sanjay Dutt 60th birthday

Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 60th birthday today. The Munna Bhai actor was last seen on the silver screen in multi-starrer Kalank. He is currently shooting for Sadak 2, a sequel to 1991 film Sadak. Here are rare photos of the actor from the Express Archive.

Sanjay Dutt 60th birthday

Sanjay Dutt is the son of Sunil Dutt and Nargis. (Photo: Express Archive)

Sanjay Dutt 60th birthday

Sanjay Dutt with his sister Priya Dutt. (Photo: Express Archive)

Sanjay Dutt 60th birthday

Sanjay and Sunil Dutt pose for photographers. The relationship between the father and son was explored in Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay by Rajkumar Hirani. (Photo: Express Archive)

Sanjay Dutt 60th birthday

While Sanjay Dutt has been in the news for reasons other than his films, he has also received critical acclaim for his performances. (Photo: Express Archive)

Sanjay Dutt 60th birthday

Sanjay Dutt's first film was the romantic actioner Rocky. He starred opposite Tina Munim (now Tina Ambani) in the Sunil Dutt directorial. (Photo: Express Archive)

Sanjay Dutt 60th birthday

Despite being successful in other kinds of roles, Sanjay Dutt has long been typecast as a gangster or cop in gritty crime dramas. (Photo: Express Archive)

Sanjay Dutt 60th birthday

Sanjay Dutt in a blood-spattered vest on a movie set. (Photo: Express Archive)

Sanjay Dutt 60th birthday

Sanjay Dutt has been on the wrong side of the law. He was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act in 1993. While the terrorism charges were dropped, he was convicted of illegal possession of weapons and served jail time until being released in 2016. (Photo: Express Archive)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sawan Shivratri 2019 Jal Date, Timings: History, Importance & Significance of Sawan Shivratri festival in India
2 Pinjore centre to study impact of painkiller for animals on raptors
3 Dalilah Muhammad breaks world record in 400 hurdles at nationals