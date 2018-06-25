1 / 12

Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's controversial life, is all set to hit the screens on June 29. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala will be seen playing his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis, respectively. One of the most anticipated film of the year, Sanju deciphers the twists and turns of Sanjay's life. Before you head to the cinema halls to watch the film, here's a glimpse into the real life of the Khalnayak actor.