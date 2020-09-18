15 / 17

Sumeet Vyas took to social media to wish his Tripling co-actor Amol Parashar on his birthday. "Belated Happy birthday bro...I may forget your birthday, but I'll..."Always remember us this way" When I saw you on stage from the light booth of prithvi, i could clearly see...#astarisborn. Lots of love... Always... Brother @amolparashar," Sumeet wrote. (Photo: Sumeet Vyas/Instagram)