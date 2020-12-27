2020: A Rewind
- The biggest lesson from 2020: compassion and selflessness
- New Words from 2020
- The web shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us this year
- School toppers (1996-2015): Who’s who — and where
- 20 years on, where are the Board toppers? Over half are abroad, most in science and technology
- 2020: The hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine
- 2020 was a year of struggle, innovation for teachers
- The Pandemic Dictionary: From Aarogya Setu to Zoom calls and all the new words in between
- The long walk of India's migrant workers in Covid-hit 2020
- Tennis in 2020: Novak Djokovic's mixed year to Rafael Nadal's record 20th Slam
- Year Ender 2020: Despite a pandemic, these were the most bizarre stories of 2020
- The quirkiest gadgets we saw in 2020: KFC's gaming console to Samsung's SERO TV
- Year of the Banned: TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India in 2020
- Toll-free movement of vehicles in Haryana till demands met: Farmers
- Tracking India's toppers: Over half are abroad, most in science & technology
- EntertainmentWandaVision new video: 'We just don't know what to expect'
- EntertainmentSalman Khan on turning 55: Wasn't in a mood to celebrate birthday in 'terrible' 2020
- TrendingWatch: 'The Mandalorian' director Robert Rodriguez plays the guitar with Baby Yoda by his side
- Trending'Met the real Santa': This story of an auto driver and his dog is melting hearts online
- SportsAjinkya Rahane's gritty century puts India in driver's seat on Day 2
- Sports'Absolutely top knock from Jinks': Rahane's fine ton receives plaudits
- OpinionSense of permanence is the cause of the beginning of a downfall
- Reading the new US policy on Tibet: snubs to China on Dalai Lama, rivers
- LifestyleDance historian Sunil Kothari passes away, had tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago
- TechnologyYear in review 2020: Flagship smartphones