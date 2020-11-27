Top news
- ‘Delhi Chalo’ against farm laws: Farmers cross barricades, water jets; Tomar, Rajnath offer talks
- Foreign Secretary meets Nepal PM as Delhi moves to repair ties
- Tech reliance during Covid has led to new inequality, says CJI
- Cracks widen in Trinamool after minister Adhikari quits key office
- Need tighter supervision before corporates run banks, say experts
- Police cars, campaign crunched, a candidate steps out of J&K cold
- Trump says he’ll give up power if Electoral College backs Biden
- Fields to doorsteps: Nashik businessman keeps supply chain running
Sana Khan celebrates one week of marriage with new photosNovember 27, 2020 5:16:34 pm
Best of Express
- CitiesTMC's Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Bengal minister; BJP says doors open
- CitiesIn relief to Kangana, HC quashes BMC's demolition order
- EntertainmentPaava Kadhaigal teaser is intriguing
- EntertainmentFabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives release LIVE UPDATES
- Trending‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s recorded Thanksgiving message makes waves on social media
- Trending'Thanksgiving Grandma' keeps an annual tradition alive despite losing her husband
- SportsLIVE | India vs Australia 1st ODI
- Sports'Retro fielding from India' in Sydney raises major eyebrows
- OpinionPermitting industrial houses to own and control banks would be a grievous error
- Who are the farmers protesting in Delhi, and why?
- LifestyleYuvika Chaudhary leaves us unimpressed; shows how not to wear stripes
- TechnologyBan on Chinese apps: Experts question lack of transparency